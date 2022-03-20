Blocery (BLY) Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Blocery (BLY) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Blocery coin can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Blocery has a market cap of $8.88 million and $634,210.00 worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blocery has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blocery Coin Profile

Blocery (BLY) is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,827,774 coins. Blocery’s official website is blocery.io . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Blocery

