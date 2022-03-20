Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Rating) were up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.98 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06). Approximately 316,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,181,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.85 ($0.06).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of £7.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08.
About Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES)
