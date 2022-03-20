Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Rating) were up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.98 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06). Approximately 316,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,181,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.85 ($0.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of £7.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08.

About Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES)

Blencowe Resources Plc acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

