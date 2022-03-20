BLB&B Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.09.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.34. 2,106,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $227.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.22. The company has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.36%.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.