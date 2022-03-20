BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $8.35 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,942,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,745. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $142.53 and a one year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 45.58%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

