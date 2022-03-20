BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 663.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO now owns 101,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,911,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $7.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,112,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,872. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.21 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.73. The company has a market cap of $104.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

