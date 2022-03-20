BLB&B Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 17.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in CMS Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 455,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,194,000 after purchasing an additional 50,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 31.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMS. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

CMS stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,029,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $57.75 and a twelve month high of $67.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.66. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.24.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

