BLB&B Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 581,442 shares of the software company’s stock worth $340,516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Adobe by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 786 shares of the software company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Adobe by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.97 on Friday, reaching $453.33. 5,699,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $480.45 and a 200-day moving average of $572.49. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.94 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

