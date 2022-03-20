BLB&B Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.50. 6,556,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,268. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average of $80.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

