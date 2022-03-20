BitDAO (BIT) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a market cap of $667.05 million and $39.87 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00045947 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.83 or 0.07000653 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,125.58 or 0.99804778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00041931 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

