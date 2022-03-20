BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards Sells 28,240 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 28,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $537,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Gordon Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $592,960.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $626,880.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $687,680.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $671,680.00.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average is $40.78.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BIGC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in BigCommerce by 17.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in BigCommerce by 1.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in BigCommerce by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BigCommerce by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in BigCommerce by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

