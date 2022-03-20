BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

NYSE BGSF opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.63. BGSF has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $138.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.33.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BGSF will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BGSF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of BGSF in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BGSF during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BGSF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

