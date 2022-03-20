B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) will report $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.40. B&G Foods posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BGS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,603,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,317,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,073,000 after buying an additional 460,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in B&G Foods by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after buying an additional 371,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,569,000 after acquiring an additional 262,182 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,701,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,600. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 182.69%.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

