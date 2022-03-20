Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 557 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $306.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

