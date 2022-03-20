Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $54.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

