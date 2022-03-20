Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,765 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 22.93 and a quick ratio of 22.93. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.85) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 17,375 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $149,772.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

