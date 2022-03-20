Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Purchases 288 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,232 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in Netflix by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $380.60 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.82 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $168.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

