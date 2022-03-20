Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $231,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 823.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $36.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.44. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $40.81.

