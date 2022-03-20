Bellecapital International Ltd. Reduces Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 686.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43,644 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on KR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.16.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,032 shares of company stock valued at $6,903,005 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $55.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.68. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $62.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

