Bellecapital International Ltd. Makes New $271,000 Investment in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,830,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,310,000 after purchasing an additional 677,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,305,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,696,000 after acquiring an additional 609,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Livent by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,884,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,475,000 after purchasing an additional 582,130 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,973,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Livent by 17.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,327,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after purchasing an additional 345,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,216.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.02. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $33.04.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LTHM. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Livent Profile (Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.