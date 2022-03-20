Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Sells 7,000 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 2.1% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $19,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after buying an additional 1,502,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,752,000 after buying an additional 357,886 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after buying an additional 953,521 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,512,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,687,000 after buying an additional 502,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,504,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,877,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 651,173 shares of company stock worth $176,985,164 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $287.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $291.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

