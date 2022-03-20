Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,787,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,682,000 after buying an additional 216,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.8% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,330,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.14.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $262.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

