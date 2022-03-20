Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €76.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €76.00 ($83.52) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.45% from the company’s previous close.

BC8 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($69.23) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($58.24) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($62.64) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €94.50 ($103.85).

ETR:BC8 opened at €48.27 ($53.04) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €49.12 and its 200-day moving average price is €57.71. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €40.82 ($44.86) and a 52 week high of €69.56 ($76.44). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

