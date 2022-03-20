Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 149 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.76. 2,735,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,865,172. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.87.

