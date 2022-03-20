Baystate Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises about 0.4% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 29,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Affinia Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.57. The company had a trading volume of 333,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,759. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $73.73 and a twelve month high of $93.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.74.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

