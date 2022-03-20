Baystate Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,652. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $54.88 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.14.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

