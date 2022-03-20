Baystate Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,137,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,289,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $93.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

