Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 216 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 170.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at about $128,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.93. 3,076,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,123,281. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.08 and its 200 day moving average is $101.64. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $107.46.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.