Baystate Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 220.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.90. 1,308,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,322. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.11. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67.

