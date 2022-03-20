Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,135 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $40,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after buying an additional 13,722 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,864,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,257,489. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.09. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

