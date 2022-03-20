Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Stock Position Decreased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2,348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5,507.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAX opened at $79.12 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

In other Baxter International news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

