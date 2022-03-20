BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. BankUnited posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

BKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE BKU traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,230,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,819. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.23. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the third quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

