Bank First Co. (BFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on April 6th

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Bank First has increased its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bank First has a payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank First to earn $5.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Get Bank First alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BFC opened at $70.71 on Friday. Bank First has a 1 year low of $66.64 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $535.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day moving average is $70.85.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 37.28%. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.70 million. Analysts expect that Bank First will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,555,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 5,710.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank First (Get Rating)

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.