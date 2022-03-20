Bangor Savings Bank Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 52,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 141,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 871,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Coca-Cola by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694,169 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,010 shares of company stock worth $30,079,577 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02. The firm has a market cap of $260.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

