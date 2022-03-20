Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 5,416 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,372 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 326,989 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,515 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 47,316 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RF. Citigroup dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of RF stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Regions Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.