Bangor Savings Bank Boosts Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HII opened at $193.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.96. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Vertical Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.86.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

