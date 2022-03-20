Bangor Savings Bank Acquires Shares of 4,286 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $51.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average of $50.59. The company has a market cap of $195.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.