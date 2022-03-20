Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 1,064,601 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,389 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,064,601 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.80% of Credicorp worth $78,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAP. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Credicorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 264,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,391,000 after buying an additional 13,217 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,306,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Credicorp by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 912,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,264,000 after buying an additional 388,546 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in Credicorp by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 367,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,720,000 after buying an additional 72,108 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.63.

NYSE:BAP opened at $167.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $88.67 and a twelve month high of $171.13.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

