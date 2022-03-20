Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 2,032,505 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 143.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,444,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032,505 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.03% of Golub Capital BDC worth $53,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 132,057 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $577,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 241,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $16.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 7.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Golub Capital BDC Profile (Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.