Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,524,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,592 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.11% of Baozun worth $21,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Baozun by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Baozun by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Baozun by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. 53.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. Baozun Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10. Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BZUN shares. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.55.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

