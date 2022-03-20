Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.21% of HUTCHMED worth $12,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the third quarter worth $163,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the third quarter worth $188,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 5,787.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 14.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $20.10 on Friday. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $43.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

