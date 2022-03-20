Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 590,860 Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,917,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590,860 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 6.25% of iClick Interactive Asia Group worth $27,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICLK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,516,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 486,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,502,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after buying an additional 224,149 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 123,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 279,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 62,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a market cap of $144.97 million, a P/E ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 0.62. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $13.70.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

