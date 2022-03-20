B. Riley Weighs in on RumbleON, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of RumbleON in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. B. Riley also issued estimates for RumbleON’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get RumbleON alerts:

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.00. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.43) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RMBL. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of RumbleON from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of RumbleON stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,852,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the third quarter valued at $12,279,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in RumbleON by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 270,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 160,470 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON in the fourth quarter valued at $8,678,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of RumbleON by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 178,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About RumbleON (Get Rating)

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.