B. Riley Comments on Altimmune, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) – B. Riley upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altimmune in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.61). B. Riley also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.40) EPS.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,200.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

ALT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altimmune presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $7.21 on Friday. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a market cap of $311.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Altimmune by 172.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

