Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$9.63 and last traded at C$9.64. 239,190 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 219,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.26.
Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
The firm has a market cap of C$874.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.32.
Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile (TSE:AYA)
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
