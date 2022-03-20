AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 36,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 938,694 shares.The stock last traded at 8.61 and had previously closed at 8.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 22.78.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 9.94.

In related news, insider Michael Praeger purchased 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

AvidXchange Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVDX)

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

