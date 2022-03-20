Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,701,000 after buying an additional 382,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,278,000 after buying an additional 53,517 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 775,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,617,000 after buying an additional 119,649 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 768,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,315,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 720,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVY opened at $171.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $156.51 and a one year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

Avery Dennison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

