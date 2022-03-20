AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) to report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AvePoint’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.01. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AvePoint.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AvePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,269,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth approximately $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth approximately $30,140,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,293,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvePoint by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after buying an additional 381,558 shares during the period. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.
