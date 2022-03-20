Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,467,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,704 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.24% of Avantor worth $62,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,760 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 0.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,717,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,827,000 after acquiring an additional 117,325 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 2.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 10,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,720,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,969,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,637,000 after acquiring an additional 606,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 8.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,878,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,424,000 after acquiring an additional 453,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $103,363.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $423,959.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,548 shares of company stock worth $5,036,781 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Avantor stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

