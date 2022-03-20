AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVBGet Rating) will announce earnings of $2.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.29. AvalonBay Communities posted earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $9.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $10.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVBGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share.

AVB has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

Shares of AVB opened at $245.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.75 and a 200-day moving average of $238.68. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $181.24 and a one year high of $257.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.