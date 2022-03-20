AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.29. AvalonBay Communities posted earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.
On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $9.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $10.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.
AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share.
Shares of AVB opened at $245.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.75 and a 200-day moving average of $238.68. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $181.24 and a one year high of $257.52.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
