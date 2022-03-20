Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives $108.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.88.

ALV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

In other Autoliv news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,012,000 after buying an additional 2,133,309 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $87,591,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,587,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,051,000 after buying an additional 656,722 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 444.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,494,000 after buying an additional 548,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 6,057.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,891,000 after buying an additional 411,900 shares in the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALV opened at $78.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.22 and its 200-day moving average is $95.08. Autoliv has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 51.51%.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

